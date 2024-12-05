CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: ICC Forgo 90 Per Cent if India Pullout, 10 Per Cent if Pakistan Withdraw

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Can the ICC afford to have a Champions Trophy sans India? No, would be the correct answer. That is because the ICC would stand to earn 90 per cent of US$750m from the media rights. Now, with the apex body of cricket earning so much from just one country, how can one possibly even think of having the marquee event sans India? On the other hand, the ICC would earn a meagre 10 per cent of the US$750m from the media rights. This also means if the standoff between the PCB and the BCCI remains - the ICC would have to agree to the demands placed by the Indian cricket board.