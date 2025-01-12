Jasprit Bumrah Doubtful For Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI Sweat Over Star Pacer's Fitness: REPORT

Champions Trophy 2025: After the debacle in the highly anticipated and all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India lost out a berth in the World Test Championship Finals. India now eye redemption in the Champions Trophy, but that might not be something that is too easy to achieve. The Indian team is in a transitional phase and the future of senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hang in the balance. India play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai as the ICC event is being held in the Hybrid Model.

India kickstart their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. They next face their arch rivals on February 23 and their last match of the group stage will be against New Zealand on March 2. But the BCCI and the Indian team management is currently sweating over Jasprit Bumrah 's fitness and his availability for the Champions Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss CT 2025 Group Matches: Reports

Jasprit Bumrah toiled extremely hard in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Bumrah also led Team India in two Test matches of the series and also won in the series opener. The star pacer was also India's leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Bumrah went off during Day 2 of the Sydney Test and didn't come out to bowl on the third day of the test which turned out to be the final day of the match.

Jasprit Bumrah during the fourth Test of the Border-gavaskar Trophy series | Image: AP

According to a recent report published in The Indian Express, Jasprit Bumrah will need some time to recover and will likely miss all the group stage games. The speedster reportedly has back swelling and has been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The report also added that the NCA will monitor Bumrah's fitness and he is expected to be fully fit in the first week of March.

India Eye Consecutive ICC Trophy