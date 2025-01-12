Published 10:49 IST, January 12th 2025
Jasprit Bumrah Doubtful For Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI Sweat Over Star Pacer's Fitness: REPORT
India start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh. The IND vs PAK match will be played on February 2023
Champions Trophy 2025: After the debacle in the highly anticipated and all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India lost out a berth in the World Test Championship Finals. India now eye redemption in the Champions Trophy, but that might not be something that is too easy to achieve. The Indian team is in a transitional phase and the future of senior players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hang in the balance. India play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai as the ICC event is being held in the Hybrid Model.
India kickstart their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. They next face their arch rivals on February 23 and their last match of the group stage will be against New Zealand on March 2. But the BCCI and the Indian team management is currently sweating over Jasprit Bumrah 's fitness and his availability for the Champions Trophy.
Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss CT 2025 Group Matches: Reports
Jasprit Bumrah toiled extremely hard in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Bumrah also led Team India in two Test matches of the series and also won in the series opener. The star pacer was also India's leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Bumrah went off during Day 2 of the Sydney Test and didn't come out to bowl on the third day of the test which turned out to be the final day of the match.
According to a recent report published in The Indian Express, Jasprit Bumrah will need some time to recover and will likely miss all the group stage games. The speedster reportedly has back swelling and has been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The report also added that the NCA will monitor Bumrah's fitness and he is expected to be fully fit in the first week of March.
India Eye Consecutive ICC Trophy
The Indian cricket scripted history by winning their second World T20 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in June 2024. This was India's first major ICC Trophy win since 2013. India now eye a second consecutive ICC trophy. They haven't won the Champions Trophy for eleven odd years now and this might be the best time to do it. Both Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir are under the scanner following the debacle that happened in Australia. The only possible chance that they might have to redeem themselves is the Champions Trophy which will be played in Pakistan and the UAE, starting February 19.
Updated 10:54 IST, January 12th 2025