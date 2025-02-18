'Keep An Eye On Him': Shikhar Dhawan Namedrops Indian Star Who Could Light Up Champions Trophy 2025

Eight teams are ready to battle it out on the stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on February 23.

India's performances in the last two ICC events have been pretty satisfactory. The 'Men In Blue' lost to Australia in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final but went on to redeem themselves by lifting the T20 World Cup title last year.

Rohit Sharma won't have the service of his star bowler Jasprit Bumrah who has been India's game-changer in the last two ICC events. The 31 year old has been suffering from a back spasm and the injury proved to be a hindrance in his quest for another trophy and Harshit Rana replace him in the squad.

Harshit only made his debut against England in the limited-over format recently and this will be his first mega ICC event. He has shown optimism with his bowling and now Shikhar Dhawan has backed the fast bowler to do well in the Champions Trophy 2025. In his column for ICC the former Indian opener lamented the absence of Bumrah.

"My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly. For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this.'

He also mentioned Harshit as the breakout star for India in this tournament.

‘At the same time, Harshit Rana has come into the side and I think that is really exciting – keep an eye on him, I think he could have a breakout tournament.’