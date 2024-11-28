ICC Set to Move Semi-Final to UAE if India Refuse to Travel to Pakistan - REPORT

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Amid all the uncertainty around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the latest is that the ICC may shift the semi-final to UAE. In the virtual meeting conducted by the apex cricketing body, the ICC has proposed out of the 15 matches, three of India's group matches, including against Pakistan , one semi-final and the final will be played in a neutral venue. The other plan ICC has proposed is, if India doesn't qualify from the group stage, both the semi-final and final will take place in Pakistan. As per a report in The Indian Express, a vote will also be called and if the hybrid model gets majority backing, then it will be upto PCB to accept it or not. The report also goes on to state that if the hybrid model is voted for, the ICC will give time to PCB to get clearance from the Pakistan government.