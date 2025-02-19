Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  • Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan's CT Campaign Likely To End On Day One? Unwanted Stats Predict Md. Rizwan-Led Team's Debacle

Updated 13:20 IST, February 19th 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan's CT Campaign Likely To End On Day One? Unwanted Stats Predict Md. Rizwan-Led Team's Debacle

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan and New Zealand will kickstart CT 2025. The tournament opener will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Shaheen Afridi celebrates fall of a wicket with his teammates | Image: AP

Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan is all set to lock horns with Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy . The Champions Trophy is returning after a span of over seven years with Pakistan as the defending champions of the coveted silverware. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Both the teams had recently locked horns in the tri-nation series final which Pakistan lost.

India, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan are all placed in the same group and only two out of the four can go to the next round. Pakistan's next match after the New Zealand game will be against arch-rivals India which is scheduled to be played in Dubai. New Zealand on the other hand will bank on the familiarity that they have with the Pakistani conditions at their disposal. But how prepared is the unpredictable Pakistan team? Let's try and answer the burning question with numbers and stats.

Pakistan's Unwanted Champions Trophy Record Against New Zealand

Despite Pakistan Cricket Board's tall claims, Mohammad Rizwan's team might have a bad start to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Pakistan recently played two ODIs against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand and they ended up losing both. New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 78 runs in the first ODI and later beat them by 5 wickets to win the summit clash.

Shaheen Afridi celebrates the fall of a wicket during PAK vs NZ tri-nation series ODI | Image: AP

If Pakistan end up losing the Champions Trophy opener to New Zealand, they'll be at the risk of being eliminated. A total of eight teams are playing the Champions Trophy and they have been divided into two groups. If Pakistan lose the first match against New Zealand then they'll be in a do-or-die situation for the remaining two matches. Prior to this Pakistan have played New Zealand three times in Champions Trophy (2000, 2006 and 2009) and they have ended up losing all three.

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy 2025: Clueless PCB Takes Big U-Turn Again, Pakistan Rectifies Big Mistake After Being Shamed Publicly

Pakistan's Game Against India To be Played In Dubai

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during IND vs PAK 2023 ODI World Cup game | Image: AP

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan game will be played on February 23, 2025 in the Dubai International Stadium. The last time India played Pakistan in an ODI game was during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team had easily defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the game that was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy 2025: Team India Expecting Another Last-Minute Change In CT Squad? BCCI's New Video Sparks Speculations

Published 13:20 IST, February 19th 2025

Pakistan Champions Trophy Cricket News ODI World Cup Narendra Modi Rohit Sharma Babar Azam

Recommended

Zelenskyy Accuses Trump of Living In Russian Disinformation Space
World News
Manchu Manoj Reveals 32 Cases Have Been Filed Against His Family
Entertainment News
Indian Cricket Fans Remind PAK Of IND's Dominance In ICC Events
SportFit
BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark | LIVE
India News
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Comes Out Of Play During Champions Trophy Clash
SportFit
Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark
India News
Manjrekar Pinpoints Why Winning Champions Trophy Will Be Key For India
SportFit
Delhi to Get New CM Today: BJP to Make Big Announcement Shortly | LIVE
India News
Netizens Troll Kundali Bhagya Star For Naming Her Daughter Dua
Entertainment News
Tesla Locks Delhi & Mumbai for Showrooms, Eyes Massive Investment
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: