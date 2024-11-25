CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: PCB CLUELESS About Virtual Meeting With ICC, BCCI Over 'Hybrid' Model

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: As per reports, the ICC was scheduled to have a meeting with PCB, BCCI on November 26. But now, the latest suggests that the PCB not aware of any such meeting. There has already been lot of uncertainty over the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy with the venue as India has refused to travel to Pakistan for the marquee event. And that has put the entire tournament on hold as Pakistan is not agreeing to the ‘hybrid’ model proposed by the Indian board. It is going to be interesting over what happens now.

‘We have no information’

“We have no information from the ICC about any meeting between us, BCCI and ICC,” a reliable PCB source told news agency PTI.

An ICC source, however, confirmed the meeting and added that it will be held virtually to discuss the Champions Trophy matters.

ICC REACTS

“It is a virtual meeting of the Executive Board members to resolve the issue of the Champions Trophy schedule once for all,” he said.

“There is a chance that there could be a vote on what to do and whether the event should be held — in Pakistan, relocate it or adopt the Hybrid Model as suggested by the BCCI with India playing its matches in the UAE,” he added.

The Indian team has not travelled to Pakistan since 2008. The Indian government takes a call on issues related to Pakistan and cricket.