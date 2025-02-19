Search icon
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  • Champions Trophy 2025: Team India Expecting Another Last-Minute Change In CT Squad? BCCI's New Video Sparks Speculations

Updated 12:27 IST, February 19th 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Team India Expecting Another Last-Minute Change In CT Squad? BCCI's New Video Sparks Speculations

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma-led India will start their CT 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, 2025 in Dubai

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Share
Team India during an official photoshoot | Image: Instagarm/@indiancricketteam

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma -led India start their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20, 2025 with a match against Bangladesh. The 'Men in Blue' have already lost the services of Jasprit Bumrah for the tournament. The pace spearhead had picked up an injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that concluded earlier this year. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh are now bestowed with the responsibility of sharing the new ball with the much-experienced Mohammad Shami.

Since the Champions Trophy is being played in a 'Hybrid Model', India's matches will be played in Dubai and will be hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). The first semi-final of the tournament will be played in Dubai and if India qualify for the final, the summit clash will move out of Pakistan and will be played in Dubai.  Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on their official Instagram handle which has sparked a speculation among Indian fans.

T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Wearing ODI Jersey

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav's last ODI appearance was on November 19, 2025 in the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup . Since then, the Mumbai Indians star hasn't donned the Indian jersey in the One Day International format and has continued to lead India in the shortest international format. Suryakumar Yadav is currently representing Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy format.

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy 2025: Clueless PCB Takes Big U-Turn Again, Pakistan Rectifies Big Mistake After Being Shamed Publicly

The BCCI posted a video of Virat Kohli , Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav posing in the new Indian ODI jersey. The video has left the fans of the Indian cricket team confused as Suryakumar Yadav isn't even a part of India's official squad that has been announced for the Champions Trophy.

Here's How The Fans Reacted

Fans react to Suryakumar Yadav wearing India's ODI Jersey | Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam

India Kickstart Champions Trophy Campaign Against Bangladesh

The runners-up of the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy, India start their campaign against neighbours and arch-rivals Bangladesh. The match will be played on February 20, 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Settles Best Batter Debate, Picks 'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli Over Sachin Tendulkar

Published 12:26 IST, February 19th 2025

