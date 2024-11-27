Search icon
  • Champions Trophy to be Played in 'Hybrid' Model - Ex-Pak Captain's BIG Claim Before ICC Confirmation

Published 13:17 IST, November 27th 2024

Champions Trophy to be Played in 'Hybrid' Model - Ex-Pak Captain's BIG Claim Before ICC Confirmation

With a lot of uncertainty still lurking over the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has made a massive claim.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
The ICC Champions Trophy in display | Image: ICC

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: With a lot of uncertainty still lurking over the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has made a massive claim. As per Latif, whatever it be - the Champions Trophy would eventually be played in a ‘hybrid’ model. Latif reckons a backdoor agreement has already been reached and the announcement will happen soon. He also said that the PCB will not lose their hosting rights, but the Indian team will play in a different country. 

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka A Pulls Out Of Pakistan Tour Midway Ahead Of Champions Trophy

‘PCB will not lose the hosting rights’

“It feels like they (the ICC and the two boards) have decided on a hybrid model,” Latif told an RevSports. “The PCB will not lose the hosting rights, but India will play their matches in a second country. A semi-final and the final would be played there as well, if India qualify.”

ALSO READ: ICC Board To Meet On Nov. 29 To Finalize Champions Trophy Schedule

Sri Lanka-A Pulls Out Of Pakistan Tour

Meanwhile, due to the escalating political protests in Islamabad recently, Sri Lanka's A team has decided to cut their ongoing tour short and return home. In consultation with the Sri Lankan cricket board, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the postponement of the remaining two 50-over matches between Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A. 

The decision ensures the safety and well-being of the Sri Lankan players and support staff, amidst the intense political unrest in the region. This blow to Pakistan has come just months before the highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that is scheduled to be held in the country. 

An announcement is expected on CT 25 by the end of this month. Reports suggest that ICC is going to meet BCCI, PCB and then finalise things. 

 

Updated 13:24 IST, November 27th 2024

Champions Trophy Pakistan

