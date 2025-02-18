Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli Eyes Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting And Chris Gayle's All-Time Career Milestones

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to play his fourth ICC Champions Trophy . Kohli has won the Champions Trophy once, under the leadership of MS Dhoni , back in 2013. Virat also led the Indian team in the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy, but the team faltered in the summit clash. Virat Kohli will represent India once again in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy, which, in many ways, can be his last, and he will try to leave an indelible mark on the tournament. India's campaign will depend a lot on Virat Kohli and his form, and the ex-India skipper will also eye breaking five big milestones in the upcoming marquee ICC event.

Here's a list of records that Virat Kohli can break during the ICC Champions Trophy:

Player to have won most ICC trophies: Virat Kohli has conquered the white-ball game, and there are no doubts about it. Kohli has won the ODI World Cup (2011), the Champions Trophy (2013), and the World T20 (2024). Kohli also holds the distinction of winning the U-19 World Cup (2008) as a captain.

Virat Kohli after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 | Image: BCCI

Technically, the ex-India skipper has four ICC trophies and is just one trophy away from equalling Ricky Ponting's record of having four ICC Trophies. Ricky Ponting has won three ODI World Cups (1999, 2003, and 2007) and two Champions Trophies (2006 and 2009).

Fastest to score 14,000 ODI runs: Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of having the most ODI centuries (49) and became the first and the only international cricketer to score a half-century of tons in the fifty-over format. Virat achieved this feat in the 2023 ODI World Cup that was played in India. But the 'Chase Master' has his sights set on yet another Sachin Tendulkar record. Kohli has so far scored 13,963 runs in 297 ODI matches for Team India and needs only 37 more runs to become the fastest player to score 14,000 ODI runs.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli during IPL 2023 | Image: PTI

Kohli will also become the third player, after Sachin Tendulkar and former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara, to have scored 14,000 ODI runs. Sachin breached the 14,000 runs landmark in his 350th inning, whereas Sangakkara registered the record in his 378th inning. Kohli, so far, has played just 285 innings.

Third-highest run-getter in international cricket: Virat Kohli, who debuted for India in 2008, has played 545 international matches across formats. Kohli has scored a total of 27,381 runs so far and needs just 103 runs in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy to go past Ricky Ponting and become the third-highest run-getter in international cricket.

Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting during IPL 2023 | Image: AP

Ponting, who represented Australia for 17 long years, played 560 matches across formats and amassed a total of 27,483 runs.

Most half-centuries in Champions Trophy: Kohli is all set to play his fourth Champions Trophy for India and will look to go big in the upcoming edition. The former India captain has scored five half-centuries for India in 13 Champions Trophy matches.

Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli during 2023 ODI World Cup | Image: PTI

Kohli needs two more half-centuries in the Champions Trophy 2025 to go past former India player Rahul Dravid and shatter the record of most half-centuries (6 in 19 matches) in the Champions Trophy.

Most runs in Champions Trophy: Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who made his Champions Trophy debut in 2009, has played a total of 13 games so far in the marquee ICC event. The former India skipper has scored a total of 529 runs. Though Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter among all active players, he still needs 263 more runs to go past his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Chris Gayle.

Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle during IPL 2017 | Image: BCCI