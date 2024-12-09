The fate of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy still remains in doubts as the deadlock between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refuses to end. The International Cricket Council (ICC) came up with a solution of hosting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, but that just added more fuel to the fire of animosity between the two boards and an arrangement regarding the marquee tournament is unlikely to be made anytime soon.

The BCCI had earlier written to the ICC about not sending the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The PCB also remained firm on their stand of denying the much discussed Champions Trophy Hybrid Model. The broadcasters and other stakeholders of the Champions Trophy are seemingly miffed with the ICC as they are not having enough chances to tap into the financial potential of the Champions Trophy. The ICC has taken some financial hits, but despite everything happening in and around the BCCI, PCB and the ICC, the fate of the Champions Trophy is yet to be decided.

PCB Supremo Clears The Air Around The Champions Trophy

In the last few weeks of November 2024, several reports floated around that Pakistan were trying to gain advantage of the entire situation and they had also proposed to play a tri-series against India, involving a third nation on a neutral venue. Reportedly the PCB also suggested that a Hybrid Model should be put in place for all the upcoming ICC tournaments that are to be played be in India in the future.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, while speaking to the media in Lahore avoided to comment on all these reports. Naqvi stressed on the fact that he wasn't willing to jeopardise Pakistan's position in the ongoing Champions Trophy negotiations. 'I'd rather not discuss the specifics of the negotiations at this point in time. Preserving our position is critical. We are certainly trying to play a constructive role in the entire process and we'll continue to do so.', said the PCB chief.

Jay Shah assumed charge as ICC Chair on December 1, 2024 and he will have an important role to play as far as the immediate future of the Champions Trophy is concerned. Let's not forget that the PCB was the official host of the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup , but it as played in the Hybrid Model. Jay Shah was heading the Asian Cricket Council at that point in time.

The Unspoken Issue About Champions Trophy 2029