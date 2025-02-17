Search icon
Updated 22:13 IST, February 17th 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Check Out The Top Batsman With Most Hundreds In The Tournament

Champions Trophy 2025: Check out the batters who spoke volumes with the bat and became the ones with the most hundreds in the marquee ICC tournament.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Top batsman with most hundreds in ICC Champions Trophy | Image: ICC

Champions Trophy 2025: Throughout the previous editions of the ICC Champions Trophy, there have been a lot of cricketers who have risen in prominence with their big knocks in the series. One of the most popular names would be Shikhar Dhawan, whose big-hitting capabilities made him a sensation in the tournament. Check out some other big stars who have secured big numbers with the bat and have scored the highest number of tons in the competition.

ICC Champions Trophy Spectacle Is Just A Couple Of Days Away!

The Champions Trophy is all set to commence, and most of the teams have reached Pakistan and Dubai for the marquee ICC competition. The Pakistan Cricket Board organized a curtain-raiser event, which had ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice in Lahore.  

Also Read: Kane Williamson Inks Deal with Middlesex CCC After Ditching NZC Central Contract; Will Play in The Hundred

Champions Trophy 2025: List Of Batters Who Have The Most Hundreds In The Tournament

There are multiple number one's in the list as all the top ton hitters have scored three hundreds during the tournament. Some of the prominent cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Herschelle Gibbs, Sourav Ganguly and Chris Gaye have scored three tons each in the marquee ICC event. Cricketers in the number two spots have two tons each in the cricket event, and players like Saeed Anwar, Upul Tharanga, Marcus Trescothick, and Shane Watson have secured the number two spot. Cricketers like Ben Stokes, Rohit Sharma, Andy Flower, Mahmudullah, and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar are also on the list.

Player

Country

Mat

Runs

Hundreds

Fifties

Shikhar DhawanIndia1070133
Herschelle GibbsSouth Africa1046031
Sourav GangulyIndia1366533
Chris GayleWest Indies1779131
Saeed Anwar Pakistan428921
Upul Tharanga Sri Lanka737722
Marcus TrescothickEngland842122
Shane WatsonAustralia1745322
Shahriar NafeesBangladesh31661-
Ben StokesEngland41841-
Philo WallaceWest Indies322111
Chris CairnsNew Zealand41181-
Alastair CampbellZimbabwe41571-
Fakhar ZamanPakistan425212
Andy FlowerZimbabwe426711
Dammika GunawardeneSri Lanka41461-
MahmudullahBangladesh41371-
Tamim IqbalBangladesh429312
Mohammed KaifIndia82361-
Kane WilliamsonNew Zealand634513
Shakib Al HasanBangladesh727111
Andrew FlintoffEngland91831-
Hashim AmlaSouth Africa932111
Joe RootEngland943112
Dwayne BravoWest Indies152201-
Virender SehwagIndia1038912
Rohit SharmaIndia1048114
Graeme SmithSouth Africa1247012
Nathan AstleNew Zealand133441-
Tillakaratne DilshanSri Lanka153631-
Sachin TendulkarIndia1644111
Marvan AtapattuSri Lanka1739311
Jacques KallisSouth Africa1765313
Brian LaraWest Indies1846512
Ricky PontingAustralia1859314
Shoaib MalikPakistan2038011
Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka2053611
Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka2268314

The Champions Trophy will commence from February 19, 2025. Hosts Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand at Karachi's National Bank Stadium.

Also Read: 'India Look Clear Favourites': Wasim Akram Exposes Pakistan With Sensational Claim Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025

Published 22:13 IST, February 17th 2025

