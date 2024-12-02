'He’s A Team’s Man': Cheteshwar Pujara Discusses Sustainable Leadership Option For India's Test Side

Team India continues to reign supreme in the World Test Championship Standings and is eager to keep their case strong to be a part of the ultimate test at Lord's Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue have been a side that has breathed fire whenever they made their runs in red-ball cricket. Rohit Sharma has effortlessly led the side in Tests and India have asserted their dominance in the matches. But speaking of the future, Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has suggested a pick who can be a sustainable option in the future for the team.

Cheteshwar Pujara Elects Team India's Most Sustainable Pick As Future Skipper

Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has offered his take over Team India's captaincy choices in the future. Current skipper Rohit Sharma has retired from T20Is, and the team may have to begin thinking about the future after Rohit Sharma as a skipper. But Pujara has pointed out that one of the team's star cricketers could be a sustainable option for the Men in Blue in the future. He named Jasprit Bumrah as a viable option, saying that he is a team's man and always thinks of the squad and its players first instead of himself.

“He is (a viable long-term captaincy option) with any doubt. The way he has showed that in difficult circumstances when we had a tough series at home and when you are playing a first Test match in Australia and to put up a show like that. I think he has the capability of leading the team and he’s a team’s man. You look at him he never only talks about himself, he talks about the team, the other players. What advice he would give," Cheteshwar Pujara said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah is applauded by fans as he leaves the field after winning the first cricket test against Australia in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo

How Good Was Jasprit Bumrah In The Perth Test?

Jasprit Bumrah led the side in Rohit Sharma's absence when Team India faced off against Australia in the opening test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The ace Indian speedster did a commendable job as the Men in Blue defeated the Aussies in the Perth Test. India has a 1-0 lead in the series and they picked up the advantage after putting Australia's vulnerabilities on public display. The Bumrah-led side did a spectacular job in Perth as they shined with the bat as well as the ball.