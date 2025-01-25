Suspense Around Mohammed Shami's Fitness Intensifies After New Pictures From Team India's Training Surfaces Online

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: India are locking horns with England in a five-match T20I series that is being played ahead of the three-match ODI series and the Champions Trophy . After the debacle in Australia, the 'Men in Blue' are looking to fine-tune their white ball game in order to prepare well for the Champions Trophy. The Indian cricket team has started the series with a thumping victory and a 1-0 lead. But there is still a lot of suspense around Mohammed Shami and his fitness.

The ace-India pacer who has had a history with injuries is expected to take the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Shami was also expected to fly to Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but he failed to recover in time. Shami has been training with the Indian team, but the suspense around his fitness continues to intensify with every passing day.

Mohammed Shami's Fitness Under The Scanner

Mohammed Shami’s much-awaited return to top-flight cricket did not receive too many supporting signals during the seasoned pacer’s nearly hour-long stint of varying intensity at the India nets Shami, whose last appearance in India colours was during the 2023 World Cup final, worked hard on finding his bowling rhythm at the Chepauk, but never really hit his flowing peak which makes him a tough customer for batters.

Shami was expected to feature in the playing 11 during India’s first T20I against England at Kolkata on Wednesday, but the management decided to delay his comeback. Much like he did at the Eden Gardens, Shami was an active presence in the nets here too, starting with a light jogging session alongside assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Then the 34-year-old engaged in throwing drills for a few minutes with fielding coach T Dilip before hitting the bowling nets closer to the Madras Cricket Club stand.

Mohammed Shami bowls during Team India's training session in Chennai | Image: AP

Shami, whose both legs were heavily bandaged, began with half run-up and worked up reasonable pace as well. After bowling a few deliveries with reduced run-up, Shami went back full distance but the renowned smoothness in his approach and release was lacking. He did hit the base of the stumps a few times as bowling coach Morne Morkel watched him closely while doing the wicketkeeper duties.

Team India Sweat Over Final Playing XI For Chennai T20I

Alongside Shami, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh too bowled at the nets but the Punjab man was sharp and accurate. The Bengal pacer then took a few minutes break from the nets to have a chat with Morkel and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Shami then returned to the nets to resume bowling. His rhythm and sharpness gradually hit a higher gear but the whole picture was one of rustiness.

It’s quite perplexing too because Shami was selected to the India squad for the series against England and the Champions Trophy after playing in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.