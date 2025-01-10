'It Could Be Virat, It Could Be KL': Ex-CSK Star's Blunt Take On 'Mr. Fix It' And The Sad State Of Indian Dressing Room

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir 's Team India are under a lot of scrutiny. After the recent happenings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the India team has been facing a lot of scrutiny and the voices demanding a change in the team is growing louder with every passing day. India not only lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1, but also crashed out of the World Test Championship (WTC) Finals. Rohit Sharma's decision to opt out of the Sydney Test and Ravichandran Ashwin 's sudden retirement made matters worse.

There are have been several reports and rumours about a big rift inside the Indian dressing room. Prior to the Sydney Test of the recently concluded India vs Australia Test series, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir said that the internal matters of the dressing room should never be discussed in public. The upcoming Champions Trophy that is to be played in Pakistan and the UAE will go a long way in determining the future of the Indian team management and the leadership group.

Robin Uthappa's Blunt Take On 'Mr. Fix It'

According to a report in The Indian Express, one of the senior players in the Indian dressing room proposed the idea of becoming the interim Test captain of the team. The report also suggested that this 'Mr. Fix It' feels that the youngsters of the team are not ready to take up leadership duties. Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa had strongly reacted to these rumours and he said that if these reports are true then this anonymous 'Mr. Fix It' should be named and shamed publicly.

While speaking to Lallantop, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player also shared his point of view for making such a blunt remark. 'I never disturb players on tour or even interact with them. I really don't know who Mr. Fix It is and if reports have such magnitude have surfaced in the public domain then let's be honest that there is no smoke without fire. If I take a name then it is all speculation. It could be KL Rahul , it could be Virat Kohli , but is is all speculative. But I just care about Indian cricket', said Uthappa.

Selection Headaches For India Ahead Of Champions Trophy

