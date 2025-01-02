Cricket Australia Adds Star All-Rounder To Their Ranks Ahead Of Sydney Test, Drop Mitchell Marsh For Final BGT Match

IND vs AUS 5th Test: Pat Cummins's Australia are comfortably placed in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with an unassailable lead of 2-1 against Rohit Sharma's India. As compared to India, the Australian dressing room looks much more settled. At this point in time, Australia also look like the firm contenders to compete in the World Test Championship finals against South Africa. Not to forget the fact that the Aussies haven't won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the last ten years.

The best India can do as of now is retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as there is only one Test match left in the series. Australia, in recent times have had the better of India. They defeated India in the World Test Championship finals in 2023 and also the ODI World Cup in the same year. India are now at the risk of losing the BGT against their biggest nemesis. Ahead of the Sydney Test match, Australia have made one change in their playing eleven.

Beau Webster Confirmed For Australia Debut

Mitchell Marsh has been extremely dismal with the bat in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Australia might have dominated more sessions in the ongoing IND vs AUS Test series, but Marsh's form was a matter of concern for the hosts. On the eve of the New Year's Test, Australian captain Pat Cummins announced that Beau Webster will make his debut during the Sydney Test. Webster has averaged 57.10 in first-class cricket since March 2022, while also picking up 81 wickets at 31.70.

Australia XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

