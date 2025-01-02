Published 12:57 IST, January 2nd 2025
Cricket Australia Adds Star All-Rounder To Their Ranks Ahead Of Sydney Test, Drop Mitchell Marsh For Final BGT Match
Australia currently lead the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1. The final match of the ongoing IND vs AUS Test series will be played from January 3, 2024
IND vs AUS 5th Test: Pat Cummins's Australia are comfortably placed in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with an unassailable lead of 2-1 against Rohit Sharma's India. As compared to India, the Australian dressing room looks much more settled. At this point in time, Australia also look like the firm contenders to compete in the World Test Championship finals against South Africa. Not to forget the fact that the Aussies haven't won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the last ten years.
The best India can do as of now is retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as there is only one Test match left in the series. Australia, in recent times have had the better of India. They defeated India in the World Test Championship finals in 2023 and also the ODI World Cup in the same year. India are now at the risk of losing the BGT against their biggest nemesis. Ahead of the Sydney Test match, Australia have made one change in their playing eleven.
Beau Webster Confirmed For Australia Debut
Mitchell Marsh has been extremely dismal with the bat in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Australia might have dominated more sessions in the ongoing IND vs AUS Test series, but Marsh's form was a matter of concern for the hosts. On the eve of the New Year's Test, Australian captain Pat Cummins announced that Beau Webster will make his debut during the Sydney Test. Webster has averaged 57.10 in first-class cricket since March 2022, while also picking up 81 wickets at 31.70.
Australia XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
Everything You Need To Know About Beau Webster
Webster will become Australia's 469th men's Test player. The all-rounder is equally good with the bat and the ball and is a well known name in Australia's domestic circuits. Webster plays for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield and can also bat higher up the batting order. Webster had also played against India A, while representing Australia A in September 2016. In 2023, Webster represented Essex in the One-Day Cup and finished as both the team's leading run-scorer and the leading wicket-taker which is a big achievement in itself
