'Cricket Deserves Equal Recognition': Cricket South Africa Issues Release Over Boycott Appeal Of CT 25 Match Vs AFG

With the Champions Trophy 2025 approaching soon, calls to boycott the Afghanistan National Cricket Team have intensified. More than 160 British politicians urged England to forfeit its Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan, and Cricket South Africa has been urged to do the same. In response, the CSA have issues an official statement over the matter.

Cricket South Africa Issues Statement Amid Growing Calls To Abandon CT 25 Matches vs AFG

In an official statement, Cricket South Africa has made a statement, where they have confirmed receiving written communication from British Member of Parliament, Lord Peter Hain. CSA has kept a neutral stance on the situation over Afghanistan after calls were made to boycott the fixture against Afghan Atalans in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

"CSA finds the treatment and suppression of women’s rights in Afghanistan abhorrent and firmly believes that women’s cricket deserves equal recognition and resources, an area in which CSA’s record on women’s cricket in South Africa speaks for itself.

"As the Champions Trophy is an ICC event, the position on Afghanistan must be guided by the world body in accordance with international tournament participation requirements and regulations," the statement from Cricket South Africa mentioned.

ICC Gets Criticized, Calls Against Afghanistan Cricket Intensifies

Notably, the sports minister of South Africa has backed public calls for the Proteas to skip next month's Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan. Since the Taliban government has outlawed women's sports and disbanded the national women's cricket team, Minister Gayton McKenzie stated on Thursday that he felt "morally bound to support" a boycott of matches. He also criticized the International Cricket Council [ICC] for failing to enforce its regulations. But CSA continues to keep themselves in a neutral position and assured that they would engage over a solution to the matter with the ICC and other cricket boards.

“We are of the view that a more unified and collective approach from all ICC members will be more impactful. CSA is committed and will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the ICC and other members to find a solution that upholds Women’s cricket in Afghanistan and influence meaningful change in that country,” CSA President Rihan Richards said.