Caribbean Legend Daren Sammy Set To Assume Role Of West Indies Cricket's All-Format Coach In 2025

The West Indies Cricket is all set to undergo a major change in the upcoming year. Regarded as one of the strongest cricketing powerhouses, CWI is gearing up to make a powerful impact in the game and the ICC tournaments. In 2025, the Windies will undergo a major change after one of its legends, Daren Sammy, is all set to take over the team's head coach position. The Windies Icon will officially take charge starting next year in April.

Cricket West Indies Announce Daren Sammy As All-Format Coach

Cricket West Indies has announced that Daren Sammy will become the new all-format head coach of the national side. Miles Bascombe, who is the CWI's director of Cricket, made the announcement public. The revelation was made during the cricket board's quarterly press conference in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Sammy is West Indies' white-ball coach, and he will continue that while assuming the mentorship of the red-ball side, starting on April 1st, 2025. Sammy will be replacing Andre Coley as the coach of the red-ball side.

The Cricket West Indies have also made the Daren Sammy news official on their social media handles by tweeting, “Daren Sammy will be the Head Coach of all the Senior Men's teams as of April 1, 2025. Announcement made by CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe at the Quarterly Press Conference in St Vincent moments ago.”

Daren Sammy Excited For New Challenge As West Indies All-Format Coach

Daren Sammy has brought perseverance to the West Indies side and his success while mentoring the white-ball team knows no bounds. Sammy had guided West Indies in two T20 World Cup-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2016. Sammy earned praise as the head coach of the white-ball side when he took over in 2023. Windies have had fortunate results in white-ball, which led to him earning the spot as the all-format coach. Sammy is also eager to take up the challenge.