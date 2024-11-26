David Warner to Prithvi Shaw; Top Stars Who Went UNSOLD at IPL Auction 2025

IPL AUCTION 2025: The two-day IPL auction came to an end with all 10 teams getting a full squad setting new destinations for top stars like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul among others. So, while a number of players found new destinations, some big names went unsold and that made headlines. In this piece, we list out the big stars who went unsold.

BIG STARS GOING UNSOLD

David Warner: The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain has been a regular fixture at the Indian Premier League. He also led the Sunrisers to their only title in 2016. The prolific run-getter did not get a bid yesterday and that may have come as a surprise for many, but one has to realise that he has not been playing international cricket and may not be in the groove.

Prithvi Shaw: Young Prithvi was a rage when he burst into the scene, but then he fizzled away into the dark soon. Fitness, lack of form led to his downfall and now it would be very difficult for Prithvi to actually get back into IPL. He needs to go back to domestic cricket and regain some form. In the previous season, he played eight matches scoring 198 runs at an average of 24.75.

Jonny Bairstow: This was a massive surprise, Bairstow going unsold. The English batter and part-time wicketkeeper opens the batting and can be ultra aggressive at the top of the order. What may have led to Bairstow not getting a bid could be his reduced appearances in international cricket.

Kane Williamson: Among all the surprises, this could be the biggest one. The former SRH skipper went unnoticed. What may have prompted franchises not to go for him could be his recent form.