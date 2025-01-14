Published 19:34 IST, January 14th 2025
'Players Should Participate': DDCA Gives Stern Message To Virat Kohli And Rishabh Pant, Takes BCCI's Mandate Seriously
After the BGT disaster, a DDCA official has called out Virat Kohli & Rishabh Pant for not being available for domestic cricket events like the Ranji Trophy.
Virat Kohli is under fire after his horrendous run in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The star India batter has been struggling for quite a while, and his weaknesses were utterly exploited in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Amid strong diktat for Indian cricketers to be a part of domestic cricket, top Indian stars like Kohli and Rishabh Pant are yet to announce their availability the Ranji Trophy domestic tournament. A DDCA official has issued a stern message for the India stars after their poor run in BGT Tests.
DDCA Issues Diktat On Virat Kohli & Rishabh Pant After Horror Run IN BGT Series
DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma has revealed that Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's names are on the probable list for Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad. But the star cricketers are yet to announce themselves for the domestic tournament. The DDCA secretary added that Kohli and Pant need to take inspiration from the Mumbai cricketers as they show up for domestic games whenever they are available. But he believes the top India stars won't be making themselves available.
“Both Virat and Rishabh's names are in the probable list. The Ranji Trophy camp is underway. Virat should take inspiration from the Mumbai cricketers and play for Delhi in domestic cricket, whenever he is available.
“See in Mumbai, there has always been a culture where their India players turn up for Ranji matches whenever available. It is missing in the North, especially in Delhi. The BCCI has also mentioned players should participate in domestic cricket. I feel Virat and Rishabh should play at least one game, but I don’t think they will,” DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said while speaking to the Indian Express.
Rohit Sharma Returns To Action With Mumbai Domestic Side, Trains With Ranji Squad
Unlike Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma has found the need to get back to his roots as he seeks to regain his form. The India Test and ODI skipper recently attended the Mumbai Ranji Team's morning training, which took place at the Wankhede Stadium. The MCA squad engaged in training ahead of the resumption of the Ranji Trophy.
Rohit Sharma, who came under fire after scoring just 31 runs across three Test matches in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, engaged in some net sessions as he faced some deliveries from the domestic stars.
