'Almost Had To Happen': Dinesh Karthik Reveals Why Sanju Samson's Snub From India's CT 2025 Squad Was Inevitable

Team India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 garnered a lot of attention after a top performer for the Indian team was surprisingly overlooked. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson failed to find a spot in the Men in Blue squad. The selectors' decision to choose Rishabh Pant over Samson sparked an outrage, given that the latter's performance has been phenomenal in white-ball cricket. Amid the scrutiny, Dinesh Karthik has spoken out on the scenario and revealed the reason that impacted Sanju's case for a spot on the team.

Dinesh Karthik Explains Why Sanju Samson Failed To Make The Cut In CT 2025 Squad

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has opened up on the snub of Sanju Samson from India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He spoke about how Rishabh Pant would add a variable to the team since he is a left-handed batter, leading to the selectors' decision. DK added that Samson did not participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which further dampened his case.

“It almost had to happen, isn’t it? It was either Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson. I know you can look at both of them as pure batters, but I think they have tilted towards Rishabh Pant for just the one reason: because he is a left-hander. He can give that differential variable that they are looking for in the batting order. But Sanju Samson was so close, and the fact that he didn’t play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, I am sure, has played a part in that too," Dinesh Karthik said on the HeyCBwithDK show.

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 1st T20I match against England, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata | Image: ANI Photo

How Has Sanju Samson's Performance Been Lately?

While Sanju Samson failed to make it into the squad, he was a part of the T20I series opener against England at the Eden Gardens. The wicketkeeper-batter performed well behind the wickets as he helped in the stumping of Gus Atkinson, ran out Mark Wood and caught out Phil Salt in the play. While batting, he also scored 26 runs off 20 balls before being dismised by Jofra Archer.