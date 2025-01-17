'Dressing Room Talks Shouldn't be Leaked. If Sarfaraz...': Harbhajan Singh SLAMS India Coach Gautam Gambhir

Things are not good inside the Indian dressing-room and that is understood. A few days ago, a report claimed that India coach Gautam Gambhir blamed Sarfaraz Khan for all the dressing-room leaks after the shambolic loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Now, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has slammed Gambhir. Harbhajan reckons Gambhir should not have done this. Harbhajan reckons Gambhir should have spoken it out with Sarfaraz.

‘If the coach has said this, he should not have done so’

"Whatever has happened in the last few days, be it in Australia or after that...there are wins and losses on the field. But everyday new stories should not come out of the dressing room. Today there was a report that coach saab (Gautam Gambhir) has said Sarfaraz Khan has leaked dressing room talks to media. If the coach has said this, he should not have done so. If Sarfaraz Khan had done this in Australia, you are the coach, you could have talked to to him then. He is a player, make him understand. He is a youngster, he will play for India in the future," Harbhajan said.

“Being a senior player, it's our duty to give wisdom to youngsters. If he (Gambhir) has said this, that Sarfaraz has leaked the news, and if the player has indeed done so, then it's wrong. Dressing room talks should not come out in the open,” he added.

‘You should sit and solve the matter’

“You should sit and solve the matter. Last six-eight months there is lot of rumours in Indian cricket. It's very important that there is coordination among players and coach. In the 2005-06 season, during Greg Chappell era the same thing happened,” he concluded.