Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • ECB Waits For ICC's Clearance To Co-Host Champions Trophy With PCB After PAK Accept Hybrid Model

Published 17:42 IST, December 19th 2024

ECB Waits For ICC's Clearance To Co-Host Champions Trophy With PCB After PAK Accept Hybrid Model

India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy to be hosted by PCB in 2025. The ICC has announced that CT 2025 will be played in a Hybrid Model

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma during IND vs ENG ODI series in 2021 | Image: BCCI

Champions Trophy 2025: The deadlock between the BCCI and the PCB has finally come to an end and the ICC's efforts have finally paid off. The Champions Trophy, as confirmed by the ICC will be played in the 'Hybrid Model'. The time was running out for the ICC considering the financial implications of the marquee event. The stakeholders of the Champions Trophy were also not very happy with the ICC considering the fact that they were not being able to tap into the financial gains of such a big event.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had already made it very clear that the Indian team will not be travelling to Pakistan under any circumstances for the Champions Trophy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tried its very best to fightback in the name of national interest, but it had no answers to the issues related to security concerns in the country. To make matters worse, the Sri Lanka A team also pulled out of its tour midway citing serious political unrest in the country.

ECB Likely To Co-Host Champions Trophy 2025 With The PCB

The ICC in their latest announcement has made it very clear that the Champions Trophy will be played in the Hybrid model. The ICC also said that the India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue. India will play all their matches at a neutral venue.

ALSO READ | ICC Saves PCB From Global Embarrassment, Gives PAK Consolation Prize After Approving Hybrid Model

Though Sri Lanka and the UAE, both are in contention to co-host the marquee ICC event, but it is being believed that the scales are shifting towards the UAE. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is right now waiting for a final clearance from the PCB and the ICC and they have grounds in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to co-host the event.

Consolation Prize For The PCB

ALSO READ | ICC Announces Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy 2025, Venues For India Games Yet To Be Confirmed

The ICC has awarded the hosting rights of  the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2028 to the Pakistan Cricket Board. This also means that the arrangements surrounding the neutral venue will also apply on women's cricket.

Updated 17:42 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.