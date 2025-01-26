'What Excuse Do You Give': England Batters Get Brutally Slammed Over 'Smog' Remark As India Prevails In Chennai

Team India demonstrated brilliance with the ball once more as they rattled England as they batted during their innings. England's shot selection would come under fire as it allowed the hosts to make breakthroughs and derail the visiting team's momentum. The highlight of the night occurred when English batter Harry Brook gets scalped out by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Notably, Brook's 'Smog' remark was already under fire, and their failure to win the 2nd T20I added fuel to the fire. A former cricketer has slammed the Englishmen for making excuses.

England Gets Called Out By Ex-India Star Over Harry Brook's ‘Smog’ Remark

After England's subpar showcase with the bat, former India cricketer Akash Chopra slammed the visiting side's batters and believes that they should be ashamed as there was proper visibility in Chennai but Harry Brook walked into the same trap of Varun Chakravarthy, who dismissed him in the second consecutive time in the series.

"What AQI excuse do you give, the England guys should feel ashamed. Harry Brook said after the last match that he couldn't see the ball due to smog. The ball was visible this time but it still hit his stumps. It was a short ball, you played on the front foot and it hit your stumps. You are unable to read the ball from the hand," Akash Chopra said in one of his videos on his YouTube Channel.

Harry Brook is bowled out by Varun Chakravarthy during the second T20 cricket match between India and England at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai | Image: AP Photo

After Harry Brook's dismissal in 2nd T20I, on-air commentators Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar had took a dig over the batter's failure to stand up to his words.

Team India Secure Huge Win After Nail-Biting Finish

Team India took a spectacular lead over the visitors in spite of England skipper Jos Buttler's tactics to keep them at bay. With a brilliant innings from Tilak Varma, it gave the Indian team a 2-0 series lead. Although England made an effort to hold back and win, Tilak's tenacity enabled the home team to pull off an exciting victory. Team India now leads the series 2-0 after winning the second Twenty20 International match by two wickets.