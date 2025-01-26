'Let's Try, We Will Get It': Bishnoi Reveals His Chat With Tilak Varma As They Navigated Through Pressure During 2nd T20i

Tilak Varma speaks to batting partner Ravi Bishnoi during the second T20 cricket match between India and England at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai | Image: AP Photo

Team India survived a close scare in the 2nd T20I match-up as England looked determined to secure a win at Chennai. Tilak Varma smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 72, with Ravi Bishnoi giving him the ideal company against the English bowling line-up. Despite the visitors' resistance, India managed to pull off a win in a nail-biting thriller at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After the match-up, Bishnoi expressed his thoughts on his partnership with Tilak and revealed their on-field communication while making a chase for the target.

Ravi Bishnoi Reveals Details From His Partnership With Tilak Varma

Team India bowler Ravi Bishnoi revealed that he and Tilak Varma conversed throughout their partnership and assured themselves that they would persevere in the second T20I against England despite the overwhelming odds against them. In the post-match presentation, he expressed being determined to give Varma the strike, as he was well-settled in the game. Bishnoi went on to say that he was determined to make an impression on the game and demonstrate that bowlers can also contribute with the bat at pivotal moments.

"(We told each other) let's try, we will get (achieve) it. He (Varma) was set and I did not want to play a rash shot because we had less wickets in hand. Today only I posted a reel on Instagram, saying why should batters have all the fun. When slip came in, I knew he (Liam Livingstone) would try and dismiss me with leg-spin. But I hit him with the spin for four," Ravi Bishnoi said at the post-match presentation.

Brydon Carse falls on the ground as Ravi Bishnoi runs between the wickets during the second T20 cricket match between India and England at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

The spin bowler further added that this was one of number three batter Tilak Varma's "best T20 innings".

Suryakumar Yadav Was Relieved After Watching Tilak & Bishnoi's Partenership

After the thriller of a finish in the 2nd T20I match, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he was relieved with the team's win after being in trouble at one point in play. He also heaped praise on Tilak Varma as well as Bishnoi's resilience during the game.

"Very happy with the way Tilak batted, something to learn for everyone. Good to see someone take responsibility. Ravi Bishnoi putting the hard work in the nets. He wants to contribute with the bat," Suryakumar Yadav said.