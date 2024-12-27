Ex-Australia Bowler Downplays Virat Kohli's Achievements, Says Star Batter Built His Career On Arrogance, Apologizes Later

Virat Kohli is currently stuck in the middle of a massive controversy. On the first day of the fourth India vs Australia test, Virat Kohli early on during the first day got into a tussle with 19 year old debutant Sam Konstas. Virat Kohli while walking bumped shoulders with the 19 year old Sam Konstas. Following the shoulder bumps, the two stars got into a heated argument which was eventually settled by Usman Khawaja and the umpire.

Following the altercation, a former Australian cricketer slammed Virat Kohli for instigating the incident but has now apologized for this words.

Former Australian Cricketer Calls Virat Kohli Arrogant

Former Australian cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe following the incident between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas slammed Kohli. O'Keeffe went on to further call Virat Kohli arrogant and stated that Virat Kohli's majestic career in International cricket was built on arrogance and that the star batter resented the 19 year old Konstas.

“Kohli has built his whole career on arrogance. Suddenly, he identified that in a debutant and seemed to resent it," said Kerry O'Keeffe about Virat Kohli following the incident between Kohli and Sam Konstas.

Kerry O'Keeffe Apologizes To Virat Kohli On Second Day Of Fourth Test

On the second day of the fourth test, Kerry O'Keeffe apologized for his statements against Virat Kohli.