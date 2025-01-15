'The Team Is Going Down': Ex-Cricketer Yograj Singh Offers A Comprehensive Analysis On Team India Amid Growing Tensions

The Indian Cricket Team's troubles have been blatantly put forward to the public. After the Men in Blue struggled throughout the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Speculation has been at an all-time high as the BCCI is on alert mode after the team's performance. With the Champions Trophy coming up, the players' form would be one of the most scrutinized topics. Amid the chatter, a former India cricketer has offered his analysis of the situation and has also made a heartfelt plea to the Indian cricket fans.

Yograj Singh Speaks On The Problems Of Team India, Ueges Fans To Support Them

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has spoken about the Indian Team amid the reported tensions as their path heads towards the upcoming white-ball series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Yograj said that he has been closely associated with the cricketers and believes the issues are more than just cricket. Additionally, he appealed to the masses that at such a time, the fans needed to support them.

"I have been very closely associated with Indian cricket Everything is fine when you win, players are stars, everything is good. Problem is that there is a double standard. Everything is fine. We fake it this way, but there is something else going on behind the scenes. At the moment what is happening is, the team is going down. It happened in 2005. I know each and every player in that team. There is more to it than cricket. I would say as a cricketer, as a coach, it is time to support them," Yograj Singh said during his appearance on The Debate With Arnab.

Former Cricketer Speaks On Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Position in Squad

Further in the debate, Yograj Singh was asked about Indian cricket superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's performance and whether it matters in the big stages. The former cricketer agreed to the notion, but he also showered his support for the veteran Indian stars.