  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  'He Is Far From Ready': Ex-India Star Issues Stern Reality Check To BCCI Over Mohammad Shami As Champions Trophy Approaches

Published 20:43 IST, February 4th 2025

'He Is Far From Ready': Ex-India Star Issues Stern Reality Check To BCCI Over Mohammad Shami As Champions Trophy Approaches

A former Indian cricketer has called out the BCCI over the utilization of returning veteran Mohammad Shami as he believes the pace bowler isn't ready yet.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammed Shami successfully appeals for the wickets of England's Mark Wood during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: AP Photo

As Team India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, all eyes are on the bowling department, which has performed well over expectations. CT 2025 will be a test for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India, as they are under fire for their performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Mohammad Shami will make his return to the ICC tournaments after last featuring in the ODI World Cup. However, a former cricketer has pointed out the issue with the returning pacer, as he believes the latter is not yet ready.

Ex-Cricketer Sounds Alarm To BCCI Over Mohammad Shami

Former India cricketer Akash Chopra believes that the Indian team should have pacers who are bowling at full length, which they haven't done as Jasprit Bumrah remains subject to fitness, while Mohammad Shami is yet to bowl with his full potential. While Chopra also agreed that he took three wickets on his comeback for Team India, the fast bowler remains far from ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"If you have to make a change, it's because of injury, and you have to make a request for that and it needs to be approved. Nothing like that has happened. Four fast bowlers should have 100 percent been there because whatever we have seen of Mohammed Shami, he did take three wickets in the last match for sure and bowled decently, but he is far from ready.

Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Adil Rashid during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: AP Photo

"He might get ready as time is still left. Two weeks are there and three ODIs are also there. So hopefully, by the end of it, he will be absolutely fine, but he is not ready yet. Arshdeep Singh is perfect for the new and old ball, but who knows how he will do in the middle overs in ODIs. We have not seen that," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: 'This Talk Wouldn't Have Happened': Shubman Gill Defends India's BGT Outing, Says Unfair To Judge The Team Harshly

Was Jasprit Bumrah Silently Dropped From The India ODI Squad? 

It looks like Jasprit Bumrah isn't going to be in action against England as he may not be a part of the ODI Series against England. Notably, the same team has been announced as the provisional 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy, and the updated squad misses out on Jasprit Bumrah's name from the list.

Instead of Bumrah, in-form spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been named in the squad. He has also reached Nagpur, where Team India's camp is undertaking practice and will soon lock horns in ODIs against England at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. A medical update on the pace spearhead is yet to arrive, which would offer some clarity over Bumrah's status.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Grabs Eyeballs In Team India's Training Sessions, Picture Of Former Skipper Flaunting Chiselled Abs Goes Viral

Updated 20:43 IST, February 4th 2025

