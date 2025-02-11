'It Is Irrelevant': Ex-Pakistan Player Shamelessly Tries To Defend PCB, Blames Rachin Ravindra For Nasty Injury

Pakistan is currently under a huge pressure of delivering a successful Champions Trophy. There has been a lot of drama around the Champions Trophy, ever since Pakistan were announced as the hosts of the marquee ICC event. It all started with Pakistan blatantly denying potential security threats in their country and opposing the 'Hybrid Model' as proposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Pakistan had started the entire campaign citing national pride as the main concern, but they were more interested in attracting major financial gains.

As far as the stadiums for the Champions Trophy are concerned, Pakistan did put the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a rough spot. Delay in the construction of the stadiums reportedly left the ICC red faced. The quality of the floodlights recently came into question after a ball hit Rachin Ravindra straight on his head while he was trying to catch it.

Salman Butt Puts The Blame Back On Rachin Ravindra

Cricket fans have held the PCB and the quality of the floodlights responsible for the injury that Rachin Ravindra sustained during a recent match that was being played between Pakistan and New Zealand. The stadium was unveiled just before the PAK vs NZ match, but few social media users did demand for the Champions Trophy to move out of Pakistan. Former Pakistan player Salman Butt has now come to the PCB's rescue has put the blame entirely on Rachin Ravindra.

'There's no point trying to make people understand when they don't want to. It's irrelevant. These are some of the latest LED lights that have been installed, so these are fine. When New Zealand players hit sixes off deliveries bowled at close to 150 kph, were the lights not working then? A player who was standing 70 meters away failed to take the catch because of his misjudgement. He is a fine fielder, but perhaps his leg slipped, and he got hurt', said Butt while speaking on a local news channel.

Pakistan To Open Their Champions Trophy 2025 Campaign Against New Zealand

