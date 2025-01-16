FACT CHECK: Did Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Reply To Harsha Bhogle's Viral Tweet On Social Media Platform X?

The Indian Cricket Team is currently caught in a world of controversy that started back during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. India toured Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy which is a five match test series. During the series, several reports started coming out that there were several rifts within the Indian Cricket Team dressing room. Several of these reports pointed towards there being a massive rift between captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir. As the reports of the rift continue to grow larger and larger, a battles of PR's has broken out on social media platforms.

Recently Rohit Sharma was caught in a controversy where he was allegedly caught using celebrities to do his PR after Vidya Balan posted a screenshot of a chat where Rohit was being praised. One of the biggest names being taken in this entire PR controversy is of Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Harsha Bhogle Calls For Ban On Team Members Having PR Agencies

Amidst all of the controversies and PR battles that have plagued Indian cricket, commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make his feelings clear on the issue. Recently it was suggested by the BCCI that stated that wives were not allowed to accompany the players on tours for more than a limited period of time.

Speaking out on this and the PR issue, Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “Reading of the changes the BCCI is apparently suggesting for the Indian team. I don't know how much to believe but if I had to nominate one rule to be strictly applied, it would be to ban team members from having PR agencies.”

This tweet by Harsha Bhogle has been going viral and doing rounds on social media.

Did Ritika Sajdeh Reply To Harsha Bhogle's Viral Tweet?

Another tweet has been going viral on social media that is in reply to Harsha Bhogle's viral tweet. The account from which it has been posted is in the name of Ritika Sajdeh who is the wife of Rohit Sharma and also the head of a PR agency. In the viral tweet it states, “ With due regards Harsha, This is misleading. You are implicitly calling out my husband. You can't disrespect the captain of ICT. Please, reconsider this @bhogleharsha.”