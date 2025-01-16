Published 18:55 IST, January 16th 2025
Fans Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out At The Gabba During The Big Bash League Game, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
Hobart Hurricanes defeated Brisbane Heat in the 36th match of the Big Bash League. The Hurricanes are currently at the top of the BBL points table
Hobart Hurricanes defeated Brisbane Heat by 5 wickets in the 36th Match of the Big Bash League. The match was played at the Gabba, Brisbane. The Hobart Hurricanes are currently at the top of the Big Bash League points table. After 9 games, the Hurricanes have accumulated fifteen points with 7 victories and 1 loss. Caleb Jewell was awarded as the player of the match. Jewell scored a stellar 76 off 49 deliveries, which helped the Hurricanes chase down 201 runs in their quota of 20 overs.
Fire Breaks Out At The Gabba
The 36th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2025 between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat was interrupted by fire which could've been extremely fatal. Extinguishers were used to put off the fire near the DJ booth and the fans were evacuated from the nearby stand. The ground staff of the iconic Gabba stadium quickly took control and handled the situation in an amicable manner. The ground staff ensured that the fire doesn't spread and the game resumed without any serious incident.
Watch The Video Here
Hurricanes Register 5th Successive Victory
Hobart Hurricanes have been on a record breaking spree this season and have been chasing many tough targets. Their victory against Brisbane Heat, marks their fifth consecutive win in the ongoing Big Bash League. Mitch Owen and Caleb Jewell set up the chase beautifully for the Hurricanes and they capitalized on it. 'That was really hard to watch in the end, we got some of the best finishers in world cricket so luckily I left it in good hands. Very easy batting with Mitch (Owen) at the moment with the way he is batting, I just tried to take a few risks early on and it paid off. We chased a lot of games this year. Like I said, we got some really good death batters and our job is very easy to set up for them', said Jewell
