Former South Africa Test Cricketers Arrested Over Match-Fixing Scandal; Face Jail Terms

Two former South African Test cricketers, Thami Tsolekile and Lonwabo Tsotsobe, have been arrested and charged with corruption in connection with long-standing match-fixing allegations. They face the possibility of jail terms if convicted. Both players had previously received lengthy bans from cricket, along with other players implicated in the scandal.

Former South Africa Test cricketers arrested

The arrests were made last month in relation to a match-fixing scandal involving a domestic tournament in South Africa in 2015. On Friday, Thami Tsolekile and Lonwabo Tsotsobe appeared in a specialized commercial crimes court in Pretoria, where they were charged with five counts under South Africa's anti-corruption law.

This development marks a significant step in the investigation and prosecution of match-fixing in South African cricket. The allegations have been ongoing for several years, and the arrests and charges bring the matter closer to resolution. If convicted, Thami Tsolekile and Lonwabo Tsotsobe could face severe penalties, including prison sentences.

The anti-corruption law allows for prison sentences of up to 18 years in some circumstances, although two other players who previously pleaded guilty in relation to the same scandal received suspended prison sentences.

Thami Tsolekile, who is 44, played three Tests for South Africa 20 years ago. He was banned from all cricket for 12 years in 2016. Lonwabo Tsotsobe, a 40-year-old former seam bowler who played for South Africa in tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 games from 2009-14, was banned for eight years in 2017.

Another domestic-level cricketer, Ethy Mbhalati, also was arrested last month and is facing corruption charges alongside Tsolekile and Tsotsobe.

An investigation by cricket authorities into the 2015 scandal in South Africa’s Ram Slam T20 competition alleged players were approached by Gulam Bodi, a former South Africa international batsman, to fix matches or parts of matches on behalf of Indian bookmakers. Bodi was sentenced to five years in prison for trying to get the players to fix matches.

Investigators said they believed the players discussed the possibility of fixing matches but no fixing occurred.

Two other players were arrested in 2021 and 2022, respectively. They received suspended prison sentences of between four and six years after pleading guilty.

A special police unit had been investigating Tsolekile and Tsotsobe since 2016.