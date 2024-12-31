From The T20 World Triumph At Barbados To Shocking Defeats 'Down Under', Dissecting India's Highs And Lows In 2024

Indian cricket in 2024 has been nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster ride. Rarely does a year come by, when the victories are celebrated and the losses are mourned in the same capacity. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two stalwarts, two champions of Indian cricket have experienced contrasting change of fortunes and it is a tale of two halves. At the halfway mark of 2024, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were celebrated as India's biggest heroes with the T20 World Cup in their hands, but as the year comes to a close, the voices surrounding their retirement keeps on getting louder and stronger.

2024, irrespective of all the lows will be remembered as a year that ended India's wait for an ICC trophy, for a World Cup. A country of over billion people rooted for the eleven immortal players that clinched the T20 World Cup after seventeen years. India did face a Heinrich Klaasen scare who stood between India and the World Cup, but the prayers of a billion people and the never say die attitude of eleven players playing their hearts out in Barbados overpowered South Africa's grit and determination. As the year ends, lets dissect the tale of two contrasting halves of Indian cricket.

The Immortal Emotional High

India were on the verge of being called as chokers after they lost to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Indian players always were burdened by the fact that they faltered in the crucial stages of an ICC event. The wait for winning an ICC Trophy continued to get longer and longer. Questions were raised on India's squad for the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, but they had nothing to lose. Rohit Sharma's valiant Team India answered their critics in style and went on to win the T20 World Cup undefeated.

Team India celebrate T20 World Cup win | Image: AP

The tears in the eyes of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Rahul Dravid testified the fact that they were desperate to win an ICC trophy and the loss in the ODI World Cup Final in 2023 had been hurting them real bad. When Team India returned, fans flocked the streets of Mumbai to give their heroes a welcome that they deserved. Rohit and Virat soon announced their retirement from T20Is, but they signed off as World Champions. But unfortunately this was the start of something bad that was just a matter of time.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's 'Test' Of Time

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli walk away after a loss in Adelaide | Image: Associated Press

