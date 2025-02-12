'Gautam Gambhir The Politician': Indian Cricket Fans Slam India Head Coach, Accuse Him Of Favouritism In Team Selection

India have finalised their squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and few selection calls have raised eyebrows. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming marquee ICC event which will be played in Pakistan and the UAE. Harshit Rana has been named in India's squad for the event, whereas Mohammed Siraj has been included as non-travelling reserve. Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana who recently debuted for India in the ongoing series against England has been handed a ticket to Dubai and this has not gone down too well with the fans of the cricket team.

The magnitude of the decision is so grave that even former India opener Aakash Chopra admitted being surprised by it. Aakash Chopra took to his Twitter account to address the matter. 'I thought Bumrah’s absence will force selectors to pick Siraj. Have 4 pacers in the squad', wrote Chopra. India head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent times and the latest accusation ahead of the Champions Trophy is big. After the final squad for the Champions Trophy was announced, fans spotted a trend. Fans reckon Gambhir has been partial in picking the squad because of the presence of two Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers. Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and even Shreyas Iyer is a former KKR captain. This is somethings fans spotted on social space and were upset that Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj did not find a spot. Do you think fans are reading too much into it or do you think the cricketers who are part of the squad are totally deserving? Check the reactions.

FANS SUSPECT GAMBHIR WAS PARTIAL

TEAM INDIA'S BUMRAH SETBACK

Meanwhile, Team India's final squad for the marquee event was announced late on Tuesday night. The big surprise was the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah . It is reportedly believed that Bumrah's medical report was okay and the final call over his participation was taken by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Harshit Rana was named as Bumrah's replacement.