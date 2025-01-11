Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar to Meet Today to Review BGT; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Future Tops Agenda - REPORT

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to meet the selectors today to review the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A report on ESPNCricinfo also claims that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli 's Test future would be on the top of the agenda. Both Rohit and Kohli are expected to play major roles in India's upcoming white-ball season which includes the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy as well. Both the cricketers played vital roles in India's dominance at the 2023 ODI World Cup . The senior stalwarts were also crucial when India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup. But again, since the T20 WC triumph, both the batters have struggled and that has forced everyone to speak about their future in cricket.

Apart from the Rohit-Kohli issue, a lot of other issues are set to be discusses when India's head coach meets the selectors. For example, Ravi Ashwin's surprise retirement would also be discussed one assumes.

'I can't talk about the future of any player'

“I can't talk about the future of any player. It is up to them as well. But yes, what I can say is that they still have hunger and passion, they are tough people. Hopefully, they can continue to take Indian cricket forward. But ultimately, as we all know, whatever they plan, it will be in the best interest of Indian cricket,” said Gambhir after the BGT loss.

WHAT LIES AHEAD FOR TEAM INDIA?