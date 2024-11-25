Gautam Gambhir Expresses Raw Emotions, Hugs Virat Kohli Near Change Room After IND's Dominating Show

The Perth Test witnessed the resurgence of an in-form Virat Kohli as the star Indian cricketer struck a ton and came out of his lean phase. After a streak of subpar performances, Kohli's form revived in Perth's Optus Stadium when Team India faced off against Australia at the opening test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The moment was special for not just the batter, but all the Indian cricket fans as they had been rooting for Virat to get back on form as BGT holds utmost importance. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir too couldn't keep his emotions within and let it all out after he met Virat Kohli after India declared their innings.

Gautam Gambhir Expresses Raw Emotions After Meeting Virat Kohli After His Masterclass Ton

After stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah declared the innings, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and Virat Kohli were seen walking back. The Team India dugout was thrilled for Kohli, who was coming off after scoring his 81st overall century at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The atmosphere was jubilant as the team congratulated him as the star India batter walked towards the changing room.

As Virat Kohli headed towards the changing room, he met Gautam Gambhir mid-way. The India head coach's eyes were lit up after seeing Virat's innings, and he let out his raw emotions as both of them shared a hearty hug over his magnificent achievement while keeping the Men in Blue on top gear against the Aussies in the Perth Test.