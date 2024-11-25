Published 15:42 IST, November 25th 2024
Gautam Gambhir Expresses Raw Emotions, Hugs Virat Kohli Near Change Room After IND's Dominating Show
As star-batter Virat Kohli walked back towards the changing room after Team India's innings, he was met by Gautam Gambhir and both of them hugged it out.
The Perth Test witnessed the resurgence of an in-form Virat Kohli as the star Indian cricketer struck a ton and came out of his lean phase. After a streak of subpar performances, Kohli's form revived in Perth's Optus Stadium when Team India faced off against Australia at the opening test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The moment was special for not just the batter, but all the Indian cricket fans as they had been rooting for Virat to get back on form as BGT holds utmost importance. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir too couldn't keep his emotions within and let it all out after he met Virat Kohli after India declared their innings.
Gautam Gambhir Expresses Raw Emotions After Meeting Virat Kohli After His Masterclass Ton
After stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah declared the innings, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and Virat Kohli were seen walking back. The Team India dugout was thrilled for Kohli, who was coming off after scoring his 81st overall century at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The atmosphere was jubilant as the team congratulated him as the star India batter walked towards the changing room.
As Virat Kohli headed towards the changing room, he met Gautam Gambhir mid-way. The India head coach's eyes were lit up after seeing Virat's innings, and he let out his raw emotions as both of them shared a hearty hug over his magnificent achievement while keeping the Men in Blue on top gear against the Aussies in the Perth Test.
Speaking of the match, Team India returned to their prime form as they triumphed over Australia by 295 runs at Perth's Optus Stadium. The win is significant, as no team has ever defeated the Aussies in the new Perth venue. With the thumping win, Team India leads the five-match series 1-0. After reducing Australia to 227 for eight at tea, India quickly asserted their dominance to seal a win. Chasing 534, the hosts went all out shortly after the break. Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy did wonders as the Men in Blue secured a dominant opening against the reigning World Test Champions.
