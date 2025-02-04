'There Will Be So Many Things': Gautam Gambhir Gives Hard-Hitting Reaction To Rumours Of Rift In The Indian Dressing Room

Gautam Gambhir has been under fire for sometime now, not only because of India's dismal performance in the Test format, but also due to the various reports of rifts in the Indian dressing room. India recently lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 3-1 to Australia. In the process, India also ended up losing an almost certain berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Finals. The rumours of divide in the Indian dressing room started to surface after Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement suddenly.

Several reports also claimed that the India Head Coach was not very happy with the state of things in the Indian dressing room and had cited disciplinary issues withing the team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might revaluate Gambhir's performance, but all of it will depend on Team India's performance in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Gambhir Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift In The Indian Dressing Room

The Indian Test team is currently in shambles right now. With six losses from the last ten Test matches and only three victories, the future and the form of the Indian Test team looks extremely bleak. Gautam Gambhir exclusively spoke to Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the India vs England T20I and ODI series and broke his silence on the several reports which indicates towards the sad state of the Indian Test team.

'They have played a lot of cricket with each other. More importantly, a month back, there were a couple of other rumours flying around (laughs). That's what Indian cricket is all about. There will be so many things said about the dressing room when things are not going okay. But once results start going in your favour, things start falling in place', said Gambhir

