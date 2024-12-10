Gets 140 Crore, Spends 7 Crore: 1983 World Cup-Winner Claims Corruption In Rohan Jaitley-Led DDCA

Former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad has made some serious allegations against the current Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) administration, claiming that they've mismanaged a whopping INR 140 crore received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last financial year. Azad, who's contesting for the DDCA president's post against incumbent Rohan Jaitley, says only a fraction of the funds were actually spent.

Kirti Azad's accusations are particularly significant given the DDCA's history of corruption allegations. In the past, former Indian cricketers like Bishan Singh Bedi and Azad himself have raised concerns about financial mismanagement and nepotism within the association.

‘DDCA gets INR 140 crore from BCCI but spends only INR 7 crore on cricket’

"The DDCA gets Rs 140 crore from BCCI every year, approximately Rs 12 crore every month, and Rs 40 lakh every day. The grants that the association has been receiving have been mismanaged. There is no proper auditing of the books of accounts. Only Rs 7 crore was spent on cricket. Where is the rest of the money going?" Azad asked at an event on Tuesday.

The DDCA election will be held from December 13 to 15 with result declaration scheduled for December 16.

Kirti Azad, member of the World Cup-winning India team and sitting Trinamool Congress MP from Bardhama-Durgapur constituency, had invited Rohan Jaitely for a healthy debate ahead of the elections but the sitting DDCA chief did not turn up at the event venue on Tuesday.

The Rohan Jaitely-led current regime is expected to retain power but Kirti Azad sees a change in the air. A total of 3,748 members are expected to cast their vote in the elections.

"A change is constant. If there is no change there is nothing in life. I am confident. There is an undercurrent. People want change and that change is going to come.

"Rohan is like my son. I wanted him to come and have a healthy debate on various issues plaguing the DDCA. The members of DDCA have long been denied their rightful status under the sun. All other clubs in Delhi have proper facilities but DDCA doesn't and that is why members don't want to go there," said the former cricketer.

He also alleged that the DDCA spent as much as Rs 17.5 crore on installing floodlights when the much bigger Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad did the same for Rs 7.5 crore. He also alleged that DDCA is installing eight lifts for Rs 19 crore.

"There is no swimming pool, no badminton court, no bar or lounge. The members deserve better," he said.

On cricketing matters, he questioned the logic of picking 84 probables for the latest Ranji Trophy season.

"Out of 84 shortlisted 34 played. A 30-member team went for the U19 event. have you heard this anywhere? The team is usually of 15 players." If voted to power, Azad promised to open nine academies in the city to ensure more talent comes through.