'Got To Add Some Spice': Australian PM Takes A Jibe At Virat Kohli, India Batter Tears Him Apart

India vs Australia: In a light-hearted exchange ahead of India's practice match in Canberra, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took the opportunity to share a cheeky moment with Virat Kohli , the star batter of the Indian cricket team, and the rest of the side. The meeting took place just before the two-day practice match, where India's captain Rohit Sharma introduced the Prime Minister to the Indian squad. Though the interaction was brief, it turned into an amusing and memorable moment when Albanese and Kohli exchanged some words.

Funny banter between Australian PM and Virat Kohli

The Australian Prime Minister, known for his sense of humor, couldn’t resist taking a playful jab at the Indian team's remarkable performance during the first Test in Perth. "Good time at Perth. Bloody hell, as if we were not suffering enough at point," Anthony Albanese remarked, acknowledging the pressure the visitors had put on the home side with his brilliant innings.

Virat Kohli, never one to shy away from a witty comeback, replied with a classic response that immediately captured the attention of fans and social media users alike. With a smile, Kohli responded, "Always got to add some spice to it," leaving the Australian Prime Minister in fits of laughter and showing the camaraderie that exists between the two cricketing nations.

India Breach Australia's Fortress Optus

India handed Australia one of its biggest Test defeats at home when they beat the Pat Cummins-led side by 295 runs. Jasprit Bumrah captained India in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who was on break due to the birth of his second child. India made an exceptional turnaround after being bowled out for just 150 runs in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah, with his fiery bowling, demolished the Australian batting attack for 104 runs, and then the Indian batters took over with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli smashing a century each, while KL Rahul playing out a classic Test knock of 77 runs to put on a massive 487/6d in the second innings.