'Gone From Strength To Strength': Greg Chappell Snubs Virat Kohli To Pick 2023 ODI World Cup Winner As World's Best Batsman

IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test: The fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series begins on December 26, 2024 and it will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The ongoing India vs Australia Test series is evenly poised with both the teams winning one match each after three completed Test matches. The third Test match of the series was played at the Gabba in Brisbane and it was badly affected by rain. The MCG Test match will be a chance for Both India and Australia to take a lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India's batting has been a huge concern in the series. The star-studded Indian batting order has failed to fire and has looked completely off-colour in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series. Virat Kohli, in particular has been at the forefront of the media scrutiny as his bat has failed to do the talking in the series barring the Perth Test match.

Greg Chappell Praises Travis Head

Travis Head is the "best batter in the world" whose performances against Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy exemplify his fearless approach and "Australian way of batting", feels legendary cricketer Greg Chappell. Head has dominated the batting chart with 409 runs in the first three Tests with two hundreds and a fifty, and former Australia captain Chappell believes his simplicity and aggression are behind his success as a Test batter.

'Head's performances against Jasprit Bumrah in this series exemplify his fearless approach. While most batsmen struggle to survive Bumrah's unorthodox action, sharp pace, and relentless accuracy, Head has treated him like any other bowler', Chappell wrote in Sydney Morning Herald.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir In Dire Need To Address Big Selection Challenge For IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test

'By playing with intent and looking to score off Bumrah, Head has not only nullified his threat but disrupted his rhythm. His ability to dispatch short deliveries with authority and drive fuller ones with precision has been remarkable, underscoring the strides he has made', he added.

Head Dictating Terms In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

ALSO READ | Matthew Hayden Offers Strategic Guidance to Struggling Virat Kohli Ahead of Boxing Day Test At MCG