IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Gujarat Titans' Full Squad & Predicted Playing Eleven For The Next Season

IPL AUCTION 2025: Gujarat Titans won the league in it's first attempt under the leadership of Hardik Pandya and made the final in their second year as well. Last year, with a new leader in Shubman Gill, GT could not even make the playoff. Can Gill lead them to title in 2025? It will not be easy for sure, so how is their new squad looking like and what will be their playing XI? Let's analyse and find the answers