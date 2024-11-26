Published 14:02 IST, November 26th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Gujarat Titans' Full Squad & Predicted Playing Eleven For The Next Season
Gujarat Titans, the champions of IPL 2022 and the finalists of the following season were meticulous in their auction strategies and roped in many big names
- SportFit
- 2 min read
IPL AUCTION 2025: Gujarat Titans won the league in it's first attempt under the leadership of Hardik Pandya and made the final in their second year as well. Last year, with a new leader in Shubman Gill, GT could not even make the playoff. Can Gill lead them to title in 2025? It will not be easy for sure, so how is their new squad looking like and what will be their playing XI? Let's analyse and find the answers
GT LIKELY XI
In all probability, Jos Buttler opens with Gill. Young Sai Sudarshan has been extremely consistent at No. 3 and hence he was retained. Certainly, Sudarshan occupies the No. 3 slot. For the No. 4 slot, Mahipal Lomror could be a good choice. Glenn Philips, Shahrukh Khan and Washington Sundar will make up 5, 6 and 7. Rashid Khan would be next after which you would probably see the three fast bowlers in Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna.
Probable Playing XI- Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna
GT IPL 2025 Squad
Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada (Rs. 10.75 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs. 15.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs. 12.25 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs. 9.50 crore), Nishant Sindhu (Rs. 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs. 1.70 crore), Kumar Kushagra (Rs. 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat (Rs. 30 lakh), Manav Suthar (Rs. 30 lakh), Washington Sundar (Rs. 3.20 crore), Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 2.40 crore), Arshad Khan (Rs. 1.30 crore), Gurnoor Brar (Rs. 1.30 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs. 2.60 crore), Sai Kishore (Rs. 2 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs. 75 lakh), Jayant Yadav (Rs. 75 lakh), Glenn Phillips (Rs. 2 crore), Karim Janat (Rs. 75 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (Rs. 30 lakh).
Updated 17:33 IST, November 26th 2024