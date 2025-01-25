'Feel Bad For Him': Harbhajan Singh Questions Sanju Samson's Exclusion From IND's CT 2025 Squad With Blunt Remark

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will embark on their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign from February 20, 2025. India will play their opening match against Bangladesh in the Dubai International Stadium. Amid all the chaos and the rumours of rift in the Indian team, Rohit Sharma will still lead the Indian team in the upcoming ICC event which also might be his last global event. The upcoming Champions Trophy will be played in a 'Hybrid Model' and India will eye to win the silverware after a long haul of 12 years.

India made a couple of interesting selection calls for the Champions Trophy. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the vice captain of the side in the ODIs which hints at India's plans for the future. India have also picked Yashasvi Jaiswal as the backup opener, but he might not get a game in the upcoming Champions Trophy if Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open the batting for Team India. But it is Sanju Samson's omission from the Indian squad that is being debated.

Harbhajan Singh's Blunt Remark On Sanju Samson's Omission

The Indian team management has been extremely cautious with the squad selection for the Champions Trophy. The selectors have reinstated their faith on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as their potential wicketkeeping choices, but that has resulted in Sanju Samson sitting out. Samson's inclusion and exclusion in the Indian team has always garnered a lot of eyeballs and this time around it is no different. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed being surprised by Sanju's omission from the squad.

'I do feel bad for him. He is dropped, but he scores run. Completely fair that you can pick only 15, but I feel that his batting suits the format. He averages 55-56, but he isn't even there as a backup keeper. When we talk about selecting him, people ask, in whose place? Places can be made', Harbhajan said.

India To Play Their Champions Trophy Matches In Dubai

