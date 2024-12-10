Search icon
  • 'Forget And Move Forward': Ex-India Star Slams ICC On Travis Head And Md. Siraj Verbal Spat Episode

Published 16:27 IST, December 10th 2024

'Forget And Move Forward': Ex-India Star Slams ICC On Travis Head And Md. Siraj Verbal Spat Episode

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the Adelaide Oval. India have now slipped to the third position in WTC Points Table.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Harbhajan Singh, Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj | Image: X/@starsports/AP

India vs Australia Test Series: There is an ample amount of spice in the ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the contest as heated up between both the participating teams. Both India and Australia have won one match each in the ongoing tournament and the series is currently levelled at 1-1. India and Australia also have their eyes fixated on the World Test Championship Finals. With South Africa almost certain for the summit clash, only one of India and Australia can go on and play the final.

Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the Adelaide Oval to level the series. The Aussies are now undefeated across all the Pink Ball Test matches that have been played at the iconic venue. Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj, who will play for the same team, Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 got indulged in a heated argument and the ICC later reprimanded them and docked their match fee.

Harbhajan Singh Left Unimpressed With The ICC

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while Australian batter Travis Head was also "sanctioned" by the ICC for indulging in a heated exchange of words during the just-concluded day-night Test.  Siraj and Head were held guilty of breaching the world body's code of conduct following a disciplinary hearing.

The cited rule relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal." The ICC said Head too was "sanctioned" for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma's Speculated Biggest Move In Brisbane To Decide WTC Final Future

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh while speaking to the official broadcasters of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy said that the ICC has been a bit too strict on players. 'These things happen on the field. I think that the ICC is a bit too strict on the players. Forget what has happened and move forward. The players have patched up and talked to each other', Harbhajan said.

'Both Admitted Offences': ICC

ALSO READ | Cricket Australia Humiliates Indian Fan In Adelaide For Waving Sandpaper In Stands, Video Goes Viral

However, he escaped a fine for breaching the rule that relates to the "abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match. Siraj and Head also received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offence in the last 24 months. "Both admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle," the ICC said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Updated 16:27 IST, December 10th 2024

