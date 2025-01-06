Harbhajan Singh Stings BCCI With An All-Out Rant, Calls For An End To The 'Superstar Culture'

Team India fumbled against Australia as the defending champions failed to bring the title back home. The Men in Blue suffered a heavy series loss by 1-3, and the Aussies have secured their spot in the World Test Championship Final. A lot of questions have come up over the team's performance, and the recent losses have put an enormous question mark on the current team's sustainability as the new year begins. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has flagged a major issue and has urged the BCCI to get it dropped.

Harbhajan Singh Urges BCCI To End ‘Superstar Treatment’ In Team India

Former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh has flagged out that the 'superstar culture' has risen in the team, and he has urged the BCCI to end all of it. His scathing remark came after India's heavy series loss to Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series while Down Under, and veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to make an impact.

"There is a superstar culture which has developed. We don't need superstars, we need performers. If the team has them (performers), it will move forward. Whoever wants to become a superstar should stay at home and play cricket there. There is a tour of England coming up. Now everyone has started talking about what will happen in England, who will go, who will not go.

For me, it is a simple matter. Only players who are performing should go. You can't keep picking players on their reputation. If you do that, then you should take Kapil Dev sir and Anil Bhai also. Here, the BCCI and the selectors will have to be firm and act tough. I don't think that the superstar attitude is taking the team forward," the spin-bowling great said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma talks to his teammates before the start of play on the last day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Harbhajan Makes Huge Assessment Over Struggling Indian Cricketers

The beginning of the new year has Team India pitted against England in white-ball action. Both sides would face off against each other in T20Is and ODIs before the Champions Trophy. To bring the best out of the team against the Three Lions, Harbhajan Singh wants the struggling players to compete in some form of cricket before the England tour.