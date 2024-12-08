'Giraftaar Kar Lena': Harbhajan Teases Siraj with Funny 'DSP' Quip After Travis Head Confrontation

The Travis Head-Mohammed Siraj altercation was one of the most talked-about moments of the pink ball test, and the crowd exploded with jeers over the Indian bowler as a result. Siraj got overwhelmed with emotions and gave an animated send-off to the Australian batter. The moment was intense, and both cricketers appeared to be in dispute with what had happened. But former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had a lively joke over the entire incident and made a funny DSP quip while speaking to Siraj

Harbhajan Singh Makes A Hilarious 'DSP' Joke About Travis Head With Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was seen interacting with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh as the Indian fast bowler talked about what happened during the animated interaction between him and Travis Head. The renowned Indian spinner had a funny take on the entire controversy as he suggested Siraj bring out the DSP in him the next time he meets Head in India for IPL . The fast bowler has been appointed Deputy Superintendent of police in Telangana, and Harbhajan made a hilarious joke.

"DSP sahab, jab yeh dubara Hyderabad aayenge na toh usko zara giraftaar kar lena [when he arrives in Hyderabad to play in the IPL, try and arrest him]," Harbhajan said while interacting with Mohammed Siraj, which resulted in a huge laugh from the Indian fast bowler. In the end, bhajji said that it was just and joke and wished him the best for the upcoming matches in Australia.

Siraj & Head Squash The Beef After Heated Exchange Lit Up Day 2 Of The Pink Ball Test

It looks like Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head have come at peace with the entire controversy which became a heated point of debate in day two of the pink ball test. After Australia defeated India, Head looked calm over the incident with Siraj and revealed that both of them have talked about it and squashed the beef.

"Sweet with it. He came out and just said [it was] a little bit of misunderstanding ... I think we'll move on. We've had a great week, so let's not let it ruin it. It was fine. He said, 'Why'd you swear?' I sort of said, 'Look, I didn't at first ... [but] I definitely swore at you the second time round.'