'Reporting To My..': Hardik Pandya Shares Quirky Post For Brother Krunal Pandya Ahead Of SMAT 2024

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has had a blow hot blow cold kind of 2024 so far. The year started with him taking charge as the captain of MI. The Mumbai-based franchise took the shocking decision of appointing him as the skipper which led to severe criticism. The Mumbai Indians skipper was booed wherever he played but he kept on doing his job silently. There were rumours of rift within the dressing room which resulted in Mumbai finishing last in the IPL points table.

But things changed quickly for Hardik Pandya once the T20 World Cup was over. Pandya bowled the crucial overs of that game and also dismissed South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen who at one stage threatened to take the game away from India. A remarkable show in the final was Pandya's redemption as the boos instantly turned into applauses. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy being played, former India T20I skipper Hardik Pandya has decided to participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Hardik's Special Post For Brother Krunal Pandya

Fast-bowling all-rounder Pandya is all set to return to the domestic circuit and will play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), India's premier twenty overs domestic tournament. Hardik will play for his domestic team Baroda and most importantly, will play under his brother Krunal Pandya. This tournament might give Hardik a much-needed practice to stay in groove for the IPL.

Here's What Hardik Pandya Posted

Mumbai Indians Persist With Hardik As Skipper