Hardik Pandya Walks Up To Injury-Ridden Mohammed Shami In Team India's Training Session, Star Pacer's Fitness Under Scanner

IND vs ENG T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is all set to lock horns with England in a five-match T20I series. With the ICC Champions, which is a premier fifty over tournament, scheduled to start from February, the T20I series holds less significance but the young time will like to make the most of it. The India vs England T20I series kickstarts on January 22, 2025 with the first game scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens.

After the announcement of the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, all eyes will firmly remain on India's T20I team that will clash with the English team in the shortest international format of the game. If compared to the ODI and the Test team, India's T20I team looks far more settled. But the big question still remains, how fit is Mohammad Shami. Not to forget the fact that the ace India pacer is returning to international cricket after fourteen months.

Shami's Fitness Under Scanner

Team India is going through the hard grind to prepare for the India vs England T20I series. The 34-year-old Mohammad Shami also trained hard for the upcoming T20I series. What caught eyeballs was the fact that Shami had a heavy strapping on his left knee. The star India pacer went through few drills, bowled full throttle in the nets, but did not look very comfortable. Shami reportedly left for the team dressing room after bowling for an hour.

Watch The Video Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on their social media handles which showcased Shami bowling under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel. Hardik Pandya was quick enough to walk to Shami and talk to him.

Axar Patel To Be Suryakumar Yadav's Deputy