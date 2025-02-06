Harshit Rana Shines On Debut As Team India Bundle England For 248 In 1st ODI At Nagpur

Pacer Harshit Rana impressed on his ODI debut as India bowled out England for a below-par 248 despite half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell in the series opener on Thursday.

England blazed out of the blocks with electrifying intent after opting to bat, but India’s disciplined bowling and razor-sharp fielding orchestrated a remarkable fightback. Rana (3/53) and the ever-reliable Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared six wickets between them in a clinical display of bowling.

Meanwhile, Buttler (52), Bethell (51) and Phil Salt (43) scored the major chunk of the runs for England.

Making his ODI debut, Rana endured a baptism by fire. His first over proved costly, as the explosive Phil Salt feasted on his deliveries, plundering 26 runs in a ruthless display of power-hitting.

Three sixes and two fours rained down upon the young pacer, prompting Rohit Sharma to swiftly turn to spin, summoning Axar Patel (1/38) in an attempt to stem the flow of runs.

However, England's charge remained relentless, with Ben Duckett (32) unfurling an array of strokes, including a beautifully executed reverse sweep, to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Just when the visitors seemed poised for an onslaught, India struck back in sensational fashion. Shreyas Iyer produced a moment of brilliance in the field, running out the dangerous Salt with a bullet throw to KL Rahul following a mix-up between the two openers.

While Rana's 26-run over gave England the momentum, his fourth over which yielded two wickets changed the complexion of the innings, putting India in control.

First, India's two debutants -- Rana and Yashasvi Jaiswal -- combined to get rid of Duckett. Jaiswal, stationed at midwicket, ran back 21 meters before executing a breathtaking full-stretch dive to pouch a stunning catch off Rana’s bowling.

Rana, now in rhythm, struck again just two balls later, forcing Harry Brook to edge behind to Rahul as England, once in cruise control, suddenly found themselves reeling, having lost three wickets, leaving their two most experienced batters -- Joe Root and Buttler -- with the responsibility of rebuilding the innings.

However, Jadeja cut short Root's stay at the crease, trapping him leg-before-wicket, further denting England’s hopes of recovery.

Buttler held fort for a while, scoring a rather sedate fifty. The skipper peppered his innings with four boundaries and looked to play a crucial role but top edged one off Axar straight to Hardik at short fine leg.