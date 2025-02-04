How CLUELESS PCB Got UNUSUAL Extension For Completion of Venues For Champions Trophy 2025 From ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board find themselves in a tight spot with the completion of venues for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 not yet ready. So, how is it that the PCB got an unusual extension to the deadline for the completion of venues while the initial deadline was last year? With an estimated PKR 12 billion spent on renovations, the fans of Pakistan and the rest of the world are confused. As per the “exclusivity period” granted by the ICC, venues must be fully ready at least three weeks before a major event. However, with stadium in Karachi, that hosts the opener, still under construction and operational gaps remaining in other venues, the PCB sought additional time. Also, in a strange move, the ICC has allowed the PCB to use the Champions Trophy venues for an upcoming tri-series involving South Africa and New Zealand, set to begin on February 8, 2025.