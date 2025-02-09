Published 08:33 IST, February 9th 2025
Huge Selection Dilemma For Gautam Gambhir, India Star Likely To Be Dropped To Make Way For Virat Kohli In 2nd ODI: Report
Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma need to take up a tough selection call in the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI. Virat Kohli is all set to return to the playing XI.
Virat Kohli's impending return in the India vs England 2nd ODI might force Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir to take a tough selection call in Cuttack on Sunday. Virat was ruled out of the 1st ODI due to a knee issue but has been declared fit for the next match.
India handed debuts to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana with the former mooted to be the replacement for Virat. But later Shreyas Iyer revealed he was informed by Rohit to be ready as Virat had an injury concern ahead of the first game. As quoted by PTI he said, ‘I was watching a movie last night, thinking I could stay up late, but then I got a call from the skipper saying I might have to play because Virat had a swollen knee. I rushed back to my room and went straight to sleep.’
Huge Selection Call To Be Taken By India In 2nd IND vs ENG ODI
Iyer had to turn up at the crease very quickly as India had lost both the openers very cheaply. The Punjab Kings captain shifted his gear and scored a quickfire 36 ball 59 before getting dismissed to Jacob Bethell. Now it has emerged that Iyer might be dropped to accommodate Virat in the playing XI.
As per PTI, the 30-year-old wasn't a part of the optional practice session and as the team management has had the knack of favouring a left-right opening combination, Jaiswal might have a definite edge to pair up with Rohit while Virat will be slotted at number four.
India's Batting Coach Tightlipped On Team Selection
India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak insisted the captain and the coach would take the final call on the team selection. As quoted by PTI he said, ‘That’s something for the head coach and captain to decide. Yes, the left-right combination is an important factor, but that’s not a question for me to answer.’
India will take on England in the 2nd ODI at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.
