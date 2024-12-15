'I Was A Bit Lucky': Travis Head Reveals How He Survived Jasprit Bumrah In 3rd Test

Australian left-hander Travis Head expressed his delight at notching up another century against India in the third Test, but also acknowledged that he was fortunate to survive a testing spell from Jasprit Bumrah on the second day.

Travis Head's impressive 152, his third hundred against India in his last six innings, played a crucial role in propelling Australia to a commanding 405 for 7. He was ably supported by Steve Smith, who also scored a century (101), as the duo helped Australia gain a strong foothold in the match.

Travis Head on facing Jasprit Bumrah

Despite his impressive performance, Travis Head was quick to admit that he was lucky to have survived Jasprit Bumrah's intense spell, which could have easily seen him dismissed.

"Jasprit comes on, I was a bit lucky with a few good spells. He goes for the base of the stumps early. I think it's about reacting. He has a good bouncer. He's got brilliant wicket-taking balls," Head told the host broadcaster.

"For me, it is about being positive against him. It doesn't mean that I need to score runs against him, but more about being proactive with my forward defence," he added.

But Travis Head was happy to continue his dominance over India. He had made a hundred last year in the WTC final at the Oval before scoring a ton at Adelaide in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"We play India a lot. Nice to make the runs. Pretty special to be able to back it up this week. Thought I batted well in Adelaide and Perth.

"We see them so much. They are hugely challenging. It is about being as positive as I can,” he said.

Head also paid tribute to Steve Smith, with whom he shared a 200-plus alliance for the fourth wicket to take Australia to a position of strength.

"I've always enjoyed that about Steve. I've felt that when he's in the zone and batting well, I go unnoticed. I thought he was moving really well. I didn't feel I would lose my partner at the other end, so that gives me some (freedom) too," he added.

The 30-year-old looked well set to make his maiden Test double hundred but he was not particularly unhappy to miss the milestone.

"I'm just looking to score. If the game presents an opportunity to score runs, I want to score. I'm not here for milestones, I truly want to play well for the boys. I love the group. I enjoy what I do. I try to do what the team needs," he said.